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11.06.2026 11:25:00
3 Boring Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX Any Day
While the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is firing up the market, I'll be sitting this one out. I like a top growth stock with a great story as much as anyone else, but the math here doesn't add up for me. The stock is astronomically expensive, the financials aren't compelling, and IPO stocks as a class aren't usually a great investment.If I were looking for a great stock to buy right now, I'd be looking at sturdy dividend stocks that offer safety in an increasingly expensive market rather than hype.Three I'd start with are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and American Express (NYSE: AXP).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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