Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.01.2026 11:00:00
3 Brilliant AI Stocks That Could Double in 2026
With artificial intelligence (AI) usage skyrocketing, this sector of the market is a great place to look for stocks that could double in under a year. Many AI companies are generating explosive growth, and these are the ones to take a look at.Three, in particular, have a chance to double in value in 2026: Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). All three are growing at a rapid pace and could provide investors with a potential doubling of returns in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
