BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
02.08.2026 06:00:00
3 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Billionaire Bill Ackman Owns That You Should Too
Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks may not be easy for all investors. However, there are some tools investors can use to see what stocks billionaire hedge fund managers own, and use their holdings to gain investment ideas. One of the more popular ones to follow is Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management. Ackman is heavily exposed to the AI build-out trend via a handful of stock picks, and I think they are great ideas for most investors as well.The three major AI stocks Ackman owns are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). While he has other holdings that may qualify for the AI designation, these three are among his larger holdings and easily fit the description. I think all of these stocks are solid investment options, and investors should consider following Ackman's lead and purchase these three stocks.Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!