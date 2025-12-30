NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.12.2025 23:00:00
3 Brilliant Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
The S&P 500 index is offering a tiny 1.1% dividend yield. That's unlikely to be substantial enough for most dividend investors, who are likely seeking a larger income stream to support their living expenses. However, don't fret; you can find attractive dividend stocks with significantly higher yields, such as NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's a quick look at each one of these potentially brilliant dividend stocks.Image source: Getty Images.NextEra Energy owns one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. Florida Power & Light has long benefited from the influx of people to the Sunshine State. It is a reliable business, but regulated utilities are generally just slow-and-steady growers. And yet, NextEra Energy has managed to grow its dividend at a roughly 10% compound annual rate over the last 20 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
