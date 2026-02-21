NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.02.2026 17:13:00

3 Brilliant Growth Stock ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

From 2023 to the end of 2025, portfolios that were heavily invested in growth stocks, especially megacap, tech, and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused growth stocks, probably outperformed the major indexes like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). But 2026 is different.Tech-heavy sectors, like tech and communications, have lost value year to date. And every "Magnificent Seven" stock is down -- from Nvidia to Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten