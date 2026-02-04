NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
04.02.2026 21:15:00
3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
A month into the new year, the U.S. stock market continues to trade near all-time highs. Growth stocks have been leading the way, and that trend should continue. Let's look at three growth stocks to buy and hold for the long term.Of all the artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has arguably been the biggest beneficiary of the data center infrastructure buildout. The chipmaker has grown to become the world's largest company thanks to the unquenchable demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) -- the primary chips powering the AI revolution. And while other rivals are trying to eat into its market share lead, Nvidia continues to have a wide moat not just due to the quality of its processors, but also thanks to its popular CUDA software platform, upon which most foundational AI code was written, as well as its networking portfolio.With spending on AI data center construction continuing to expand, the company is in a good position to maintain strong growth over the long term. And with Nvidia trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 24.5, based on 2026 analysts' consensus estimates, the stock is attractively valued.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
