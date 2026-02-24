NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.02.2026 04:05:00
3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
The stock market may be experiencing some turbulence at this time. As veteran investors know, however, this is just short-term stuff. In the long run, most good stocks will be priced higher than they are right now. That's why there's never really a bad time to step into a stake in a quality growth company.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three brilliant growth stocks you can comfortably buy today with plans to hold onto them indefinitely.Do you ever wish you could go back in time and invest in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in its infancy? Well, there's no such thing as a time machine. You may be able to do something similar, however, by buying into the so-called Amazon of Latin America while its e-commerce market is still in a high-growth period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!