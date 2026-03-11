NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

If you are a growth investor, you have to tread with a bit of caution today, given that the market is trading near all-time highs even as geopolitical tensions are on the rise. However, there are still good options across the risk spectrum. For those who throw caution to the wind, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is nearing an important inflection point. For those with more moderate risk tolerances, Visa (NYSE: V) has a good growth record, and a drawdown has the stock looking reasonably priced again. For risk-averse investors, utility NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) could be a good fit, given its brilliant dividend history. Here's a quick look at each one of these growth stocks to get your research started.Rivian is an upstart electric vehicle company seeking to leverage new technology to break into the highly competitive automotive sector. It has already made great strides, including reaching scale production with its award-winning electric trucks. However, investors have soured on the EV sector, given that so many EV start-ups have fallen by the wayside.
