05.03.2023 11:32:00
3 Brilliant Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The three stocks on this list are all investments on the increasing automation and digitization of the industrial sector and the growth opportunities it brings for the companies' revenue. They might not be the cheapest stocks based on current earnings, but they all have excellent long-term potential.Here's why industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), engineering-simulation software company Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) are the sort of stocks to buy and hold for a long time.It's not always easy to explain such concepts, particularly since they deal with technologies that most of us will never see in action. So I thought it would be useful to highlight what industrial companies were saying about implementing them.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
