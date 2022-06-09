3 Buffett-Like Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you want to invest like Warren Buffett and be successful, then you need to pay close attention to a stock's fundamentals and its valuation. Stocks that generate strong profit margins, pay dividends, and trade at modest multiples are all Buffett-type investments that could make for solid, long-term buys.HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) are all investments that fit these criteria. Here's a closer look at all three of them and why they are great buys for value investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading