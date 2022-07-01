3 Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett has built his fame by not only beating the returns of the S&P 500 significantly, but also by driving returns in challenging market environments.The trend seems to have continued as Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P over the last year. That long-term, buy-and-hold strategy should help boost some stocks Warren Buffett owns, such as Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A).Buffett and his managers continue to add financial technology, or fintech, stocks. However, the one more likely selected by Buffett himself is Ally Financial. General Motors, another company owned by Buffett, founded Ally in 1919 as an auto finance company, but Ally has since left the GM fold and rebranded.