3 Buffett-Type Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has averaged 20% returns over multiple decades, and there isn't much mystery as to how it has done so: by investing in quality businesses at reasonable valuations. The old buy-and-hold approach is a much safer strategy than trying to jump on the latest meme stock.Three stocks that wouldn't look out of place in Berkshire's portfolio and that have qualities Buffett would desire include Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). At relatively cheap valuations, these are stocks you should consider buying today.Healthcare companies don't normally take up a big share of Berkshire's portfolio, but one healthcare stock that was in there as recently as last year was Bristol Myers Squibb. Buffett loves consistency, and that's what investors are getting with Bristol Myers. Despite the volatility that came with the pandemic, the business has done a solid job of reporting strong operating margins.Continue reading