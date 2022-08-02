|
3 Bullish Comments From Apple Management
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose nicely last week, boosted by the company's stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results. The tech giant's top and bottom line were both better than analysts were expecting.While the strong quarterly results were nice, it may have been a few comments in the earnings call that solidified the Street's approval of the quarterly update. Among other things, management said it expected strong growth in fiscal Q4 and that iPhone demand remained robust. Here's a closer look at the commentary about these topics and more.Though management once again refrained from providing specific quarterly guidance due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, management did provide some directional context.Continue reading
