13.07.2022 16:45:00

3 Burning Questions I Have for Teladoc

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is a leading telehealth company that helps patients reach doctors, regardless of where they're physically located. The service picked up steam amid the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, and some investors have been concerned that its popularity could be fading.Although the business has continued to do well in recent quarters, growth has slowed down. There are multiple questions about the company's operations that its upcoming quarterly results -- scheduled for July 27 -- will need to adequately answer to ensure that investors stick around.Here are the top three burning questions I'll be looking to get answers on this quarter.Continue reading
