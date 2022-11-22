3 Cannabis Companies That Benefit as Maryland Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry received some great news earlier this month when voters in multiple states chose to legalize marijuana for recreational use.Maryland and Missouri will be among the newest states to permit adult-use pot. Maryland, in particular, could be a hot one as MJBizDaily projects the recreational market there could bring in $600 million in revenue in its first year (Missouri is likely to be a bit smaller). Plus, its presence on the East Coast and proximity to Pennsylvania could draw in customers from that state, where pot is only legal for medicinal use.A new market opening up for marijuana means new growth opportunities for multi-state operators (MSOs). Three such companies that already have a presence in Maryland and could benefit from news of legalization in that state include Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF).Continue reading