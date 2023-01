3 Cannabis Stocks With Double-Digit Percentage Revenue Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis stocks had a rough time over the past year, with the EFT Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEMKT: MJ) and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: YOLO) down by more than 53% and 64%, respectively.A glut of cannabis and falling revenues were the most obvious reasons for the share price declines of many cannabis companies. Investors also soured a bit on the sector when Congress again failed to advance federal decriminalization or pass the SAFE Banking Act.However, despite the gloomy environment, a handful of cannabis companies reported double-digit percentage revenue gains in the third quarter, either sequentially, year over year, or both. Three that stand out among them are Ascend Wellness (OTC: AAWH), Jazz Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF).Continue reading