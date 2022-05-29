|
29.05.2022 13:00:00
3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now
In this market where fear rules, nearly all stocks are punished. With inflation sky high and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy in response, 2022 is sure to be one of the more volatile years for the stock market in at least the last decade. Investors should focus on companies that can easily withstand turbulence -- companies that generate lots of cash.Three Motley Fool.com contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are cash cows ideally positioned to thrive. Here's why they think each is a buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!