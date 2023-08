3 Catalysts to Take Tesla Stock to $300

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged on Monday, rising more than 7%. The growth-stock's gain may have been driven, in part, by an upbeat day for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.But shares likely also benefited from a bullish analyst note. Baird analyst Ben Kallo put Tesla on his "best ideas" list this week, citing a range of catalysts for the stock that could help shares hit his 12-month price target of $300.Could Tesla shares really rise about 30% higher over the next 12 months?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel