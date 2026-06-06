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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 13:55:00
3 Cathie Wood ETFs to Buy Before They (Likely) Invest in SpaceX
With the highly anticipated SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) expected next week, investors who have had their eyes on the space stock don't have to wait much longer before they can lift off with Elon Musk's rocket company.But those who are excited about the prospect of owning SpaceX stock may also be fearful of the volatility that could follow the IPO. Fortunately, there are several Cathie Wood exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are highly likely to invest in SpaceX and offer investors a more measured approach.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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