|
18.04.2023 14:10:00
3 Changes Tilray Must Make to Ever Be Worth Buying
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) -- and anyone considering being one of its shareholders -- should take a few hints from Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) about how to become a globally relevant marijuana and alcohol company. After all, the maker of Bud Light knows a thing or two about running a brand-driven business.In particular, there are three things that Tilray is struggling with that it'll need to do if its stock is going to be worth buying in the future. Let's examine each to see what needs to happen, using InBev's successes in the beer industry as reference points.InBev is profitable and it distributes worldwide, and in 2022 it leveraged both factors to bring in net income in excess of $5.9 billion. In contrast, Tilray's third quarter of 2023 saw its net and even its gross margins in the negative, with its gross losses totaling $11.7 million -- pretty much exactly in line with its unprofitable norm over the last three years. Before it's safe to invest in Tilray, that trend will need to change.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!