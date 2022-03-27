3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recent headwinds affecting much of the global automotive industry are particularly difficult to navigate for companies in early stages of growth. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. But Nio is still growing with plans to expand its production capacity and geographic footprint this year. When it reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, the company predicted its first quarter 2022 deliveries would remain relatively in line with the prior quarter. But a look at where it sits at this stage of growth compared to EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) might give investors more optimism. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. Image source: Nio.Continue reading