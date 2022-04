3 Charts Showing How Amazon Performed After Its Previous Stock Splits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) approaches its next stock split, there's one question on everyone's mind: Will this operation launch a whole new wave of gains?Amazon shares have wowed investors over time -- climbing more than 1,500% over the past 10 years. But in recent times, performance has been lackluster. For example, Amazon finished last year little changed.Amazon isn't new to stock splits. The retail giant actually performed three of them in the past. They were all in a very short period of time nearly two decades ago.Continue reading