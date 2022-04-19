Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Charts Showing How Moderna Performed After Its Latest Earnings Reports
In recent times, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares haven't exactly been stock market superstars. The stock that climbed 1,200% over the past two years has lost a good deal of momentum. It's dropped 39% year to date. So, investors may be wondering what could offer shares of this coronavirus vaccine giant a boost.The company reports earnings on May 4. Considering Moderna's $21 billion in advance purchase agreements for this year, we may expect another billion-dollar quarter. Could that sort of news boost the shares? For some clues, let's check out what Moderna shares did in the months following the past three earnings reports.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
