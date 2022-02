3 Charts That Might Give Beyond Meat Shareholders Indigestion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It might seem like the number of Americans who claim to be vegetarians has grown dramatically in the past decade, but it hasn't. It's only 5%, and that number hasn't changed since 2012. But the amount of meat consumed -- especially beef -- is on the decline. That should be good news for plant-based meat brands like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Yet its stock has been in free fall, and Wall Street seems convinced there's more pain ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading