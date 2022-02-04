|
04.02.2022 15:45:00
3 Charts That Might Give Beyond Meat Shareholders Indigestion
It might seem like the number of Americans who claim to be vegetarians has grown dramatically in the past decade, but it hasn't. It's only 5%, and that number hasn't changed since 2012. But the amount of meat consumed -- especially beef -- is on the decline. That should be good news for plant-based meat brands like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Yet its stock has been in free fall, and Wall Street seems convinced there's more pain ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!