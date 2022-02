3 Charts That Might Put a Frown on the Face of SmileDirectClub Shareholders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone wants to have a nice smile, and spending the last two years staring at ourselves in virtual meetings has only increased the desire. That's why 15 million people each year across the globe begin the process of straightening their teeth. That's historically meant going to an orthodontist -- or at least a dentist. But one company is trying to disrupt that model.SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was founded in 2014 and had its initial public offering in 2019. Its direct-to-consumer model attempts to deliver teeth straightening by clear aligners at a substantial discount to rival Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). It's an admirable goal, but so far, by Wall Street's standards, it isn't measuring up.