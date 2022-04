3 Charts That Show How Costco Wholesale Outshines Its Peers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some businesses seem to always trade at a premium. For fast-growing technology companies, it's because investors are pricing in many years of continued success. For others, it's about the quality of the business.That's been the case for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) for more than a decade. Ironically, it's a company known for low prices, but it trades at a premium. Comparing it to rivals shows just how well the company has performed over time and why it deserves the lofty valuation.