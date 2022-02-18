Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.02.2022 16:30:00
3 Charts That Show Just How Ridiculously Massive Pfizer's COVID-19 Revenue Will Be in 2022
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its earnings this month, and I was shocked that despite such a strong performance and outlook, investors still weren't thrilled with it. Although it hasn't been crashing, the stock has been falling since the release of the company's quarterly results last week.Unfortunately, in a world where everything seems to depend on whether or not a company met analyst expectations, reporting strong numbers just isn't enough. The one number that struck me as the most impressive was the revenue Pfizer said it plans to collect from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill. At $54 billion in sales for 2022, the following charts help put into context how impressive that is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
