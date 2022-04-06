|
06.04.2022 17:23:00
3 Charts That Show Why Amazon Is an Unstoppable Growth Stock
It's easy to look at a stock like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and think that at $1.7 trillion, it can't possibly go much higher in value than where it is today. But as long as a company has ways to continue growing, there's no reason its valuation won't also increase. And there's no danger for this cash-rich business to run out of opportunities anytime soon.In just three charts, investors can see why, despite its massive size, Amazon can still be an excellent long-term investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!