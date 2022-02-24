|
3 Charts That Show Why Industrial Real Estate Will Dominate in 2022
Industrial real estate is having a moment. The industry has experienced impressive growth over the past decade, with industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) as tracked by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) providing an average return of more than 20%.But over the past two years, things have completely taken off. Several long-term trends, including the accelerated growth of e-commerce and supply chain disruptions, are driving insane demand for this high-growth industry. Last year, industrial and logistics was the second-highest yielding REIT subsector behind self-storage, and it's in a solid position to lead the market in 2022.If you're on the fence about diving into the world of industrial real estate, these three charts should change your mind.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
