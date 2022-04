3 Charts That Show Why the Housing Market May Be Starting to Cool

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After two years of skyrocketing home price growth thanks to a severe housing shortage and low interest rates driving home demand, hope could be on the horizon for the millions of Americans facing high housing costs. February 2022 showed several signs that the market may be starting to cool .While a number of factors could continue to push prices upward, these three charts show why we could be at a turning point for today's red-hot housing market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading