3 Charts That Strongly Suggest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Titan Nvidia Is in a Bubble

This has been a year of milestones. Since mid-May, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average has notched its first close over 40,000, the broad-based S&P 500 climbed above the 5,500 level, and the growth-powered Nasdaq Composite surpassed the 18,000 mark. This full-fledged bull market comes courtesy of the euphoria surrounding the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).Without getting overly complex, AI uses software and systems to undertake tasks that humans would normally oversee. What makes AI so special is the ability of software and systems to learn and evolve without human oversight. If AI software and systems become more proficient at their tasks over time or perhaps learn new skills, pretty much every sector and industry of the global economy would benefit.Although dozens of companies have benefited from investors pouring their capital into the AI revolution, none stands out more than semiconductor titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool