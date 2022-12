3 Charts You Need to See Before Buying BlackBerry Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) are trading near their 52-week lows and this once-popular meme stock has earnings on the horizon later this month. BlackBerry has transformed itself over the years from a business that made handheld devices into a software company pursuing growth opportunities in the cybersecurity and Internet-of-Things industries. With a market cap of less than $3 billion, it seems like it might even be a no-brainer buy. But before you pull the trigger on BlackBerry stock, you should look at the following three charts.What can be frustrating with BlackBerry's stock is that while the business seemingly has plenty of growth potential, it hasn't been delivering much in the way of results to demonstrate that it is on the right path. Continue reading