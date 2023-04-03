|
03.04.2023 11:10:00
3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
The best dividend stocks are prized for their ability to deliver predictable income and earnings growth. These factors are even more valuable at times when elevated volatility is impacting the market, as it is right now.But jitters about a potential recession on the way have made many attractive dividend stocks cheaper while at the same time lifting their yields. Let's look at three standout options in this group: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).There are several reasons why Kimberly-Clark isn't as dominant as rival Procter & Gamble. But the biggest factor separating these consumer staples giants is profitability, with P&G's operating margin coming in at over 20% compared to 13% for its smaller peer.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!