3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

The energy industry has come to life in 2022 as investors have flocked to companies that generate revenue from making physical goods and extracting commodities. It hasn't hurt that cash flow has risen as commodity prices have gone up coming out of the pandemic. Three companies that I think are still great buy-and-hold investments long-term are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR). Here's a look at why they're compelling stocks today. I've changed my tune on ExxonMobil over the past year, in large part because the company has changed the way it operates. It's no longer spending more on stock buybacks and dividends than it generates in free cash flow -- it's spending prudently and becoming a cash flow business again. You can see below that free cash flow has surged since bottoming early in the pandemic, and the company has even paid down debt. Continue reading