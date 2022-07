3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In my view, the two cheapest areas of the stock market are crypto stocks and biotechs fighting COVID-19. Mr. Market says these sectors are dead, so these stocks are priced to sell.I hope I'm wrong, but I think COVID will strike again this winter -- just like it did in the winter of 2020 and the winter of 2021. So, now is a great time to buy the biotechs that are fighting this virus. My two favorites are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vir Bio (NASDAQ: VIR).And I'm confident that over the long term, crypto will retake its highs and go higher. The cheap stock I'm seeing in this area is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).Continue reading