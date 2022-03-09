|
09.03.2022 20:21:53
3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now
A lot of stocks have fallen sharply in recent months, but that doesn't make them cheap. There's a big difference between an investment that's less expensive than it once was and an investment that's actually a bargain. I believe that right now, AT&T (NYSE: T), Camping World (NYSE: CWH), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) are genuinely cheap stocks that scratch some of my income and value investing itches -- and offset my typical preference for growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!