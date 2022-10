3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All three major stock indices are now in bear market territory, but there are plenty of individual stocks that are faring far worse than the headline averages. And it isn't just high-momentum tech stocks that are getting crushed. There are many rock-solid businesses that are trading for 40%, 50%, or far more below their highs.Three in particular that look attractive right now are Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC), and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). All three are down by more than 45% from their 52-week highs but could be incredible opportunities for patient investors.There's quite a bit of pessimism in the data center real estate space right now, especially since notable short-seller Jim Chanos revealed that data center REITs are his newest "big short" idea. But to put it mildly, I'm not buying it.Continue reading