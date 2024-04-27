|
27.04.2024 10:45:00
3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Now
When it comes to finding tech stocks, investors tend to gravitate to the top stocks in the industry. These companies tend to combine faster-than-average growth rates with solid balance sheets, making them a frequent choice.However, timing can temporarily reduce the popularity of such choices. Although investors may like Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chip dominance, they may stay away due to a high valuation. Conversely, Intel's decline and periodic setbacks may leave investors questioning whether one should consider it a "top" tech stock.Still, other top tech stocks may look more like buys now. Investors may want to consider Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
