14.05.2022 12:30:00
3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The broader market may be down, but some sectors are doing worse than others. Tech stocks seem to be feeling the most pain at the moment with some stocks trading down more than 50% over a relatively short time frame. Something to remember though about the current situation is that many great companies are being sold off heavily only because of their association with the tech sector. That means long-term investors can find some tremendous bargains by sifting through the carnage to invest in unfairly some beaten-down tech stocks.Three stocks that are great buys right now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). This trio was hyped up during the pandemic but came crashing down when their business began to normalize. The market has severely overcorrected and this could be an excellent time for long-term investors to get in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
