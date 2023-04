3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Finding "cheap" tech stocks isn't always easy -- they're often highly valued because investors are excited about their prospects. Sometimes, you can find discounted tech stocks because an investor cohort lost faith in the company. These three stocks fit that narrative and are also attractively valued, making now an excellent time to purchase them.So let's look at this trio and find out why they are priced as they are.Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides artificial intelligence (AI) powered data analytics software to retail customers and various governments. After capturing all of the government business it could get, Palantir expanded into the much larger civilian industry, which has provided the company with two growth arms.Continue reading