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22.03.2026 17:15:00
3 Cities to Retire to Save Money on Taxes
Where you choose to live in retirement shouldn't boil down to state taxes. But that doesn't mean you should ignore taxes, either, as they can add thousands of dollars to your expenses. The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report includes several attractive cities in two no-state-income-tax states. Here are three of the top options.The number one city to retire to in The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Some describe the city as the "Venice of America," with sunshine-filled days and attractive cultural amenities, from the arts to shopping. Miles of waterfront add to the allure for those who like the beach life or boating. The one major downside is that people know how desirable Fort Lauderdale is, so housing prices can be steep.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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