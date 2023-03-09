|
09.03.2023 13:35:00
3 Common Misconceptions Investors Have About Mastercard
Over the past five- and 10-year periods, Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has produced stellar returns of 103% and 584%, respectively. This outstanding performance easily crushes the total returns of both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index. But for a business that currently carries a market capitalization of $342 billion, there is a lot that investors simply get wrong when it comes to understanding Mastercard's operations. Here are three common misconceptions you should avoid. For what it's worth, they also apply to the company's chief rival, Visa. An extremely prevalent misunderstanding about Mastercard I often see stems from the fact that people think it extends credit, and as a result, takes on credit risk. In actuality, this is what the banks do.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MasterCard Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MasterCard Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MasterCard Inc.
|333,35
|-2,09%