|
19.05.2024 13:00:00
3 Companies Already Working on the Next Phase of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The field of artificial intelligence is still in its early years, yet several businesses are already working on technology that can become the foundation for AI's future. These companies are developing quantum computing systems capable of processing mountains of data in seconds, which would take decades for a conventional computer.Quantum machines can execute multiple computations simultaneously, accelerating processing time, while typical computers must process data in a linear fashion. This means quantum systems can evolve AI beyond the abilities of the most powerful supercomputers, enabling AI to drive cars and help find cures to diseases.Three businesses developing quantum computing technology have achieved impressive results. They are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Here's a look at how they are creating tech that can drive the next phase of AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!