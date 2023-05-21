|
21.05.2023 14:02:00
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2027
In August 2018, Apple became the first company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization. Today, just four other companies also have valuations above that level: Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, and Amazon.These industry leaders exist in rarified air and are at the top of their respective service categories, but the trillion-dollar club will almost certainly become less exclusive in the coming years. If you want to know which businesses could be next in line to cross the $1 trillion mark, read on for a look at three companies that have a very good chance of pulling it off by 2027. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,80
|5,56%