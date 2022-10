3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Only a handful of companies have reached the trillion dollars in value mark, but that number will likely grow in coming years. As I set out to find companies that could reach a trillion-dollar valuation, I had a few requirements. The companies must have an extremely large addressable market, must have an identifiable moat to build on, and be growing and profitable today. The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). There's one chip manufacturer that's more important than any other in the world today, and that's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips. Continue reading