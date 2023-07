3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

As of this writing, there are five U.S. companies with market capitalizations of $1 trillion or higher: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). But it's fair to say that the trillion-dollar club could become a bit less exclusive as time goes on.To be sure, there are plenty of companies that could potentially reach a $1 trillion valuation by the end of the decade. Twenty U.S.-listed stocks currently have market caps of $300 billion or more, and there's a solid case to be made for most of them, especially if the stock market performs well. But here are three in particular that could have a particularly excellent shot at a $1 trillion valuation by 2030.To be fair, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is the least bold prediction on this list. With a current market cap of about $765 billion, getting to $1 trillion by the end of the decade would require 4.2% annualized returns, while Berkshire has a clear history of beating the stock market handily. In fact, it would be somewhat disappointing if Berkshire only reached $1 trillion by 2030.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel