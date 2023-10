3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

The trillion-dollar mark is now the new measuring stick for big companies. Giants like Apple and Microsoft are trading over the trillion-dollar mark, and it seems that more big names will follow. Taking a step back and looking at who may reach the trillion-dollar mark by the end of the decade, a few names stick out to me. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), General Motors (NYSE: GM) through its subsidiary Cruise, and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Here's why I think they have what it takes to be trillion-dollar companies. It's hard to see how Meta won't reach the trillion-dollar valuation well before 2030. The company is the largest social network in the world, a leader in artificial intelligence, and has a high potential business in virtual and augmented reality. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel