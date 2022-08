3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the time of writing, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon are the only four U.S. companies with a market capitalization of $1 trillion or greater. Tesla is not far behind, with a market cap of $907 million.These are elite businesses that have earned shareholders tremendous gains. It goes without saying that these companies all had much smaller market caps not too long ago. Amazon's market cap was $105 billion exactly 10 years ago. Generally, a good place to look for the next home-run stocks are growing companies with a market cap between $100 billion to $500 billion. But in this case, let's first look at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which has a higher market cap but could be a timely buy right now.Continue reading