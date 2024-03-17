|
17.03.2024 09:45:00
3 Companies With Strong Irish Operations
Ireland is a popular country for international businesses to base at least a portion of their operations. As Ireland is a member state of the European Union, operating there gives companies ready access to that common market. With Ireland's low corporate tax rate, it's fairly easy for companies looking for that European presence to justify setting up a portion of their operations there. Of course, Ireland's physical separation from the rest of the continent does make things a bit difficult logistically, but many global businesses have found a way to make it work.In honor of St. Patrick's Day, with St. Patrick being the Patron Saint of Ireland, three Motley Fool contributors went looking for companies with a strong Irish presence to help celebrate the day. They picked Diageo (NYSE: DEO), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and Accenture (NYSE: ACN).
