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14.11.2026 15:15:00

3 Consumer Compounders That Fit Warren Buffett's Playbook. I'd Hold Them Forever.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is an almost perfect example of Warren Buffett's investment approach. For starters, Buffett owned it for decades while he was CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). But there's more to the story, and it helps explain why you might also want to consider Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), a stock I own, and Kimberly Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) today. The key is that they all have strong businesses that sell products consumers want and need in good times and bad. Here's a look at each one.

Buffett liked to buy companies with pricing power, steady cash flow, and a long record of growing value. Coca-Cola, one of the world's most important beverage makers, essentially sells expensive flavored water. While it would be easy enough for consumers to switch to free tap water during hard times, Coca-Cola's brand loyalty is impressive. Notably, despite today's increasingly budget-conscious consumers, Coca-Cola was able to increase organic sales by a huge 7% in the third quarter of 2026. That's impressive consistency in the face of adversity.

Image source: Getty Images.

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